Sen. Johnson: We Need More Time To Look Over The Senate Healthcare Bill

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Friday that he doesn’t think lawmakers have had enough time to review the Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill.

Johnson is one of five Republican senators who came out against the discussion draft in its current form.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he hopes to bring the bill — which was unveiled Thursday — to the floor for a vote as early as next week. Despite leadership’s plan to use the reconciliation process, they remain short on the votes needed to send it back to the House.

“If I have enough time to evaluate the bill, get the input from Wisconsinites, how does this affect them in their lives, in the end I’ll take a look at any bill, whether it’s been modified or not, to determine if this is enough improvement over the current system to garner a yes vote,” Johnson told CNN. “Leadership said it was a draft open for discussion and improvement. I hope they’re being genuine about that.”

“We don’t have enough time, both members and the public, to completely evaluate this bill, see the scoring, see all the debate within the public realm. Whether we have a hearing or not, this thing needs to be fully vetted,” he continued. “I need to have enough time to evaluate it myself and get input from Wisconsinites. I’ve been very clear with leadership about that.”

While GOP leadership is hopeful they will be able to move on the measure before their July 4 recess, Johnson said he doesn’t think that it’s a realistic timeframe.

“I have a hard time believing if we take a vote the end of next week that will afford me or my constituents enough time. I am really urging leadership to take the time, get this right, get us the information so the American public can really evaluate this — and quite honestly, let’s prove some of the rhetoric false,” he said.

