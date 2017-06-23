White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News Friday that it wasn’t Trump’s intention to “intimidate” James Comey with his tweet about possibly having tape recordings of their conversations.

“Democrats say the president was trying to intimidate James Comey,” host Bill Hemmer said during his interview with Spicer “Was that the intent?”

“Quite the opposite,” Spicer claimed.

“I think the president made it very clear he wanted the truth to come out,” he continued. “He wanted everyone to be honest about this and he wanted to get to the bottom of it. He succeeded in doing that.”

Spicer said Trump’s reference to tapes would encourage people talking about investigations to be honest.

“[Trump] made Comey in particular think to himself, ‘I better be honest, I better tell the truth.'”

Spicer then suggested that Comey might not have been honest about telling Trump he wasn’t under investigation unless Comey thought there were tapes.

