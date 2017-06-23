Spicer: Depp’s Assassination Joke And NYC Julius Caesar Play Are ‘Troubling’

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that actor Johnny Depp’s joke about killing President Trump and a play depicting the president’s assassination are both “troubling.”

Depp asked at the Glastonbury Festival Thursday that someone bring President Trump, and added, “when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp added, “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

The play Spicer was asked about is a New York City Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar,” in which Caesar’s character, who gets assasinated, bears a strong resemblance to Donald Trump.

Spicer was asked at the press briefing if Trump is aware of the play, and he said that he is unaware if the president knows about it. The White House spokesman went on to say it is “troubling whether it is that or Johnny Depp’s comments.”

He added that the “lack of outrage” over these sorts of remarks is concerning and that he “saw some people in the media tweet out their support” for the play, and that he isn’t sure if it is a “smart thing to do.”