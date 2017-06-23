White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer promised Americans Friday that the Senate health care bill would “rescue” them from Obamacare.

Speaking to Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, Spicer pushed back on former President Obama’s claim that the bill has a “fundamental meanness.”

“I don’t know how it’s mean to provide people health care,” Spicer asserted.

“To give someone a card that is useless because they can’t afford to get care, you can’t get in to see a doctor, doesn’t really mean anything,” he said of Obamacare. “[Trump] understands how crucial it is to people and their families, when they get sick, to have the care that they need and in a way that they can afford and doesn’t cripple them with skyrocketing bills.”

Spicer promised the Obamacare replacement would “rescue” families who have struggled under Obamacare.

“Obamacare has died. It is over. It is in need of its own health care. Luckily, we are coming to the rescue on that.”

