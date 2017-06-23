Time Magazine Falsely Claims Planned Parenthood Funding Used For Mammograms

Time Magazine falsely claimed on Thursday that federal funding of Planned Parenthood pays for women to get mammograms.

The proposed Senate health care bill bars the flow of federal funding to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, something Time author Alicia Adamczyk claimed “has long been on the wishlist of far-right conservatives.” (RELATED: Senate Health Care Bill Defunds Planned Parenthood)

Adamczyk then claimed that “much of the money” that flows into Planned Parenthood “goes towards providing preventive care like birth control, mammograms, and cancer screenings, and to other family planning services.”

There’s just one problem: Planned Parenthood doesn’t perform mammograms.

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards admitted during congressional testimony in 2015 that the abortion giant doesn’t even have mammogram machines in its clinics. “We do not have mammogram machines at our health centers,” Richards said.

Despite the fact that Planned Parenthood doesn’t perform mammograms, that hasn’t kept the abortion provider’s supporters from claiming otherwise as a reason to continue funding the organization. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Reveals Shocking Number Of Abortions Performed In A Year)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, for example, falsely claimed in March that “millions of women” turn to Planned Parenthood for mammograms.

Similarly, journalist Tina Brown went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to falsely claim that defunding Planned Parenthood would harm “hard-pressed women” who depend on the abortion giant for mammograms it doesn’t actually provide. The MSNBC hosts let her off without a fact-check.