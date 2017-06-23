Trump Is Set To Have His First Dinner With A Foreign Leader At The White House

Politics
President Donald Trump will have his first dinner with a foreign leader at the White House Monday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits, a senior White House official told reporters Friday.

“The White House is very interested in making this a special visit. We’re really seeking to roll out the red carpet,” the senior official said. She said that the two will have a working dinner, not an official state dinner.

The official added that this will be “the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House for this administration and we think that is very significant.”

Modi is similar to Trump in my ways. He rose to power as a populist outsider and is regarded as a nationalist. The senior White House official said the visit “represents an opportunity for relationship building.”

