Trump Says Mueller’s Friendship With Comey Is ‘Bothersome’

President Donald Trump told Fox News that special counsel Robert Mueller’s friendship with former FBI Director James Comey is “bothersome,” and that his hiring of Clinton donors is “ridiculous.”

Trump was interviewed by Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt Thursday, and the conversation aired Friday morning on “Fox and Friends.”

The president said that Mueller “very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome.”

His allies have been attacking Mueller in recent weeks. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has said that Mueller should be called the “anti-Trump special counsel.”

Mueller is currently leading an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The Washington Post also reported that the former FBI director is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice in his personal conversations with Comey and other key officials.

Mueller has been hiring individuals in recent weeks for his legal team, many of which are Clinton donors. His spokesman told CNN that Mueller has brought on 13 attorneys. Six of those names have been made public, and of those six, four are Democratic donors. One of the attorneys, James Quarles, has given a total of $33,000 to various Democratic candidates.

“But that’s been no collusion, no obstruction and virtually everybody agrees to that. So we’ll have to see,” Trump told Fox. “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous, if you want to know the truth, from that standpoint.”

It is unclear which hires worked for Clinton, and the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump added: “But Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable solution.”