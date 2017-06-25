New York Senator Chuck Schumer admitted Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats have only themselves to blame for recent losses.

Schumer said the Democratic loss in the GA-06 special election shows that the party needs to embrace a “strong, bold, sharp-edged, and common-sensed economic agenda.”

He bragged about attending a Yankee game and sitting next to a trucker wearing an “I am a deplorable” t-shirt, implying those are the types of voters the Democrat Party needs to appeal to.

“When you lose an election, you don’t blame other people,” Schumer admitted. “You blame yourself.”

Other Democrats, such as Rep. Tim Ryan and Rep. Kathleen Rice, have touted a similar message following the special election defeats, but have gone even further and said it is time for new party leadership.

