CNN Reporter Complains About Being Blackballed After Spending Press Briefing Interrupting Spicer

WASHINGTON — CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta spent the White House press briefing Monday rudely interrupting White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Acosta has been complaining about the White House’s increased use of off-camera briefings, and instead of waiting to be called on like other reporters Monday, he decided to shout out his questions. The Daily Caller counted a total of five interruptions during the briefing.

Spicer called on a reporter who had raised her hand and Acosta interjected himself and asked if President Trump believes the health care bill in the Senate is “mean.” Spicer replied, “There’s no camera on Jim.” Acosta then repeatedly asked, “Why don’t you turn the cameras on?” Spicer then apologized to the reporter Acosta was interrupting.

Acosta’s subsequent interruptions inquiring about the briefing being untelevised were likewise ignored by Spicer. The White House press secretary said in a radio interview last week that he prefers the off-camera briefings as reporters “want to become YouTube stars” when the cameras are on.

After the briefing was over, Acosta did a stand-up shot from the White House and complained to CNN viewers that “Sean Spicer has refused to take questions from CNN for weeks now.”

“We’ve largely been just blackballed during these briefings,” Acosta said.

WATCH:

