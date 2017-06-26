Kasich: Neither Party Cares About Poor People [VIDEO]

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich appeared on CNN Sunday morning saying that neither Democrats nor Republicans care about poor people.

“Both parties ought to be worried about poor people because I don’t think either party particularly cares about helping poor people,” Kasich said to CNN’s Dana Bash in reference to both parties failing to get healthcare legislation passed.

“You look at the rates of poverty, the problems in this country. We have not designed a system to get people work. Everything we’re talking about now — getting people healthy, giving them health care — is designed to get them to work. It’s designed to give them an opportunity to have a better life,” Kasich said.

WATCH:

Kasich is known as a more moderate Republican who is also a critic of President Donald Trump, blaming GOP leadership and Democratic leadership for many of the problems going on in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t think we have enough leadership,” he continued. “I think too many people cower, you know, in the wings because of partisanship — not just Republicans, Democrats as well. If you try to get a great number of governors, Republican or Democrat, to speak out on this, where are they? All you hear are crickets and chirping because they’re, they’re worried about upsetting their base.”

Kasich unsuccessfully ran in the Republican presidential 2016 primaries, losing to Trump. He refused to support Trump in the general election against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

