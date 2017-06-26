Politics
Liberals Fear Possible Justice Kennedy Retirement

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:37 AM 06/26/2017

Rumors are swirling that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy may announce his retirement Monday and liberals are fearful over the possibility of a conservative-leaning court.

Liberals are fear mongering that basic human rights may be at stake if President Trump has the opportunity to replace Kennedy with a more conservative justice.

One Twitter user even baselessly speculated that a conservative court would allow resegregation of schools.

