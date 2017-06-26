More Bad News For Pelosi: 58 Percent Of Dems Say Party Needs New Leadership

A majority of likely Democratic voters say the party needs new leaders that are more representative of most Democrats, a new Rasmussen poll out Monday shows.

The new polling numbers represent more bad news for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is facing calls to step down in the wake of four straight losses in special elections for Democrats, as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recently admitted that Democrats lack any sort of real message.

According to the poll, 58 percent of Democrats say their party needs new leadership. Just 31 percent of likely Democratic voters say the current party leadership is “representative of most Democrats.”

Some House Democrats have increasingly voiced their displeasure with Pelosi following Democrat Jon Ossoff’s loss to Karen Handel in Georgia’s special election last week. (RELATED: Dems Turn On Nancy Pelosi After Ossoff Loss)

“Everyone talks about how old and distinguished our party leadership is–these are very accomplished politicians, they are very good at what they do, but I think it’s time for change and these election results show that,” Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton argued last week.

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who unsuccessfully challenged Pelosi for her leadership position in January, has repeatedly attacked Pelosi over the last week, saying she is hurting Democratic candidates by association.

“As unfair as it is, there have been a lot of people that have spent a lot of money running ads against her,” Ryan said last week. “It doesn’t benefit our candidates to be tied to her.”

Ryan continued attacking Pelosi on Sunday, saying that the House Minority Leader is “damaged” due to successful Republican attacks against her.

Pelosi, for her part, defended herself in a Sunday appearance on CBS. (RELATED: Amidst Calls To Resign, Pelosi Continues Excusing Her Failures)

“Let me tell you why I should stay,” Pelosi said. “I’m a master legislator, I’m experienced in knowing institutional memory of the Congress. If Hillary Clinton won I might have gone home.”