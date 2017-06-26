Republican That Surmounted A National Democratic Resistance To Be Sworn In

Georgia Congresswoman-elect Karen Handel will be sworn into office Monday evening after she won the most expensive congressional race in recent political history.

The Republican defeated Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, by 3.8 percentage points in the June 20 runoff vote, a greater margin than President Donald Trump led former Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton.

Democrats invested over $23 million into Ossoff’s campaign, with the vast majority of funds coming from liberals living in the state of California. Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Mark Ruffalo got involved in fundraising and get out the vote efforts early in an attempt to get as many Democratic votes in as early as possible.

The Ossoff campaign hired hundreds of staffers that went door to door in the Atlanta suburbs in an attempt to win over Republicans who weren’t supportive of Trump’s agenda so far in the presidency.

Handel will be sworn in during the House afternoon votes, usually around 6:30 pm, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Georgia representative will be sworn in at the same time as South Carolina special election victor Ralph Norman according to the report.

The Georgia sixth congressional seat has been empty since former Rep. Tom Price was sworn in as Health and Human Services Secretary on February 10.

