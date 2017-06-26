Tomi Lahren Bashes Mueller And ‘Leaker James Comey’ In Ad For Pro-Trump Group [VIDEO]

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren bashes special counsel Robert Mueller in her first ad for pro-Trump Great America Alliance since signing with the group last month.

The ad ties Mueller and some of the lawyers working on the investigation to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, noting the political history of Mueller’s recent hires. (RELATED: Robert Mueller Hires Another Clinton Donor For Russia Probe)

“What does the Washington establishment’s ‘independent’ investigation look like? FBI Director Comey leaks information to the press, hoping to start an investigation. The ploy works and his good friend and former boss, Mueller, is chosen to direct it,” Lahren says in the ad, titled “Witch Hunt.”

“Then, who does Mueller select to help lead the ‘independent’ investigation? Four top lawyers, all major donors to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic national party. One of them even worked for the Clinton Foundation,” she continues. “And who could Mueller’s star witness be? His old pal who schemed to start it all: leaker James Comey. Only in Washington could a rigged game like this be called ‘independent.'”

WATCH:

Lahren joined the pro-Trump group last month after parting ways with The Blaze, following a messy falling-out between the 24-year-old commentator and her former employer.

Lahren was a fierce defender of Trump during the election and in the early months of his administration. Trump reportedly called her in March to thank her for defending him on TV.