Trump: Decision To Let Travel Ban Take Effect Is ‘Clear Victory For Our National Security’

President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday that the Supreme Court’s decision to allow his executive order temporarily barring immigration from several countries to be enforced is a “clear victory for our national security.”

The decision allows most of Trump’s so-called “travel ban” to take effect until the Supreme Court hears arguments in fall. The court will allow enforcement of the executive order unless the travelers have a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” (RELATED: Supreme Court Allows Travel Ban To Take Effect)

“As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive,” Trump said. “My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation’s homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions echoed Trump’s comments and said: “Groups like ISIS and al Qaeda seek to sow chaos and destruction in our country, and often operate from war-torn and failed countries while leading their global terror network. It is crucial that we properly vet those seeking to come to America from these locations, and failing to do so puts us all in danger.”