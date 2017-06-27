A Reporter Finally Asked Bernie Sanders About That Pesky FBI Investigation [VIDEO]

A Fox News reporter asked Sen. Bernie Sanders about the ongoing FBI investigation into him and his wife, and he did not look pleased.

Jane Sanders, the wife of the Vermont senator and former president of a small Vermont college, is accused of relocating school donations in order to have a bank approve her loan.

The senator’s office is also under investigation for pressuring the bank into approving the loan.

Both husband and wife have hired attorneys for the investigation.

Fox News Senate producer and reporter Kara Rowland caught up with Sen. Sanders outside of the Capitol and inquired about the FBI probe. (RELATED: Watch Chuck Todd Ask Bernie Sanders Zero Questions About Being Under FBI Investigation)

After the senator asked which news organization Rowland was with, he quickly began walking away.

Rowland insisted, asking if Sanders still believed the probe was “politically motivated?”

“Well, I’m glad that you’re interested in the fact that the Republican leadership is proposing legislation which would throw millions of people off of health insurance,” Sanders responded.