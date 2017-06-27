Jerry Moran Praises Decision To Push Back Obamacare Repeal Vote

Republican Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran applauded leadership’s decision to wait to move forward with the motion to proceed on the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill Tuesday.

Moran took to social media to praise the move, saying he doesn’t think the bill in its current form would have served his state well.

“I am pleased with the decision to delay the vote – now is the time to take a step back and put the full legislative process to work,” he tweeted.

Moran said the bill in its current state “missed the mark for Kansans,” but hopes they can come to a consensus on legislation that accomplishes the GOP’s goals.

“I remain committed to working with my colleagues and continuing conversations with patients and providers in Kansas to find a path forward that truly repeal and replaces Obamacare with a plan that will makes certain Kansans will have access to more affordable and better quality care,” he said in a statement.

Despite McConnell’s hopes to send the bill back to the lower chamber, he came up short on the support needed to pass the legislation despite using the reconciliation process.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Dean Heller of Nevada and Susan Collins of Maine also expressed serious doubts about the bill.

President Donald Trump invited GOP senators to come to the White House to discuss their problems with the measure Tuesday.

