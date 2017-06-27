Energy Secretary Rick Perry kicked off Tuesday’s White House press briefing, his first as Energy Secretary, by sticking his foot in his mouth.

It only took Perry a few minutes into his remarks to gaffe while discussing Trump’s plans for American energy dominance.

He mistakingly labeled the United States as an energy exporter, correcting himself after checking his notes again.

“The United States has been a net energy exporter–excuse me–a net energy importer since 1953,” Perry said, “almost as long as I’ve been alive.”

WATCH:

Perry infamously made a similar mistake at a 2011 presidential primary debate for the 2012 election.

At the time, he vowed to cut three government agencies, but couldn’t name all three on the debate stage. Ironically enough, he couldn’t remember that he wanted to cut the Department of Energy, the agency he now leads.

