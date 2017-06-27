Ryan On Senate Bill: ‘They’re Going To Do It’

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan expressed confidence in the GOP’s ability to pass its recently revealed Senate health care bill despite significant internal opposition within his party.

“It’s the biggest signature issue we have and it’s the biggest promise we’ve ever made in the modern era. We said if we get elected we will repeal and replace Obamacare,” Ryan told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “We did this in the House. It’s now the Senate’s turn. I think they’re going to do it.”

While Ryan remains optimistic about the chances for a GOP legislative win, the party must contend with five Senators who have openly voiced opposition to the bill. The Republicans can afford only two defections if they hope to pass the bill, as the legislation has failed to attract any support from Democrats.

Ryan went on to discuss a number of recent GOP legislative accomplishments including the repeal of Dodd Frank, the financial regulations legislation instituted after the 2008 crisis. He concluded the interview on a hopeful note with regard to health care.

“We get this done, this will be the most productive presidency and congress in our lifetimes,” Ryan said.

