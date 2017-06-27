St. Louis And Museum Agree To Remove Confederate Monument

St. Louis officials announced Monday the city will remove its Confederate monument by Friday, following an agreement reached with a Civil War museum.

The decision comes a week after the Missouri Civil War Museum sued the city, with each party claiming sole ownership of the statue. (RELATED: St. Louis And Museum Argue Over Who Gets To Remove Confederate Monument)

St. Louis agreed to the museum’s ownership of the monument following its removal, provided the museum pay for the removal, according to The Atlantic.

“We came to this agreement really to avoid a potentially long, protracted legal battle and it is an outcome that both parties wanted,” said Lyda Krewson, mayor of St. Louis, at a press conference Monday. “Once it’s down and removed, the Missouri Civil War Museum owns it.”

The museum is allowed to relocate the monument to a Civil War battlefield, museum, or cemetery, but cannot publicly display it in St. Louis or St. Louis County.

Graffiti reading “Black Lives Matter,” “End Racism,” “FTP,” standing for “fuck the police,” have blemished the monument and Patsy Limpus, president of the Missouri chapters of United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Confederate Monument Association, said she was afraid vandals or the city would destroy it, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She agreed to its removal, but would have liked for it to have remained in its Forest Park position.

The museum does not know where it will place the monument yet.

“There are lots of possibilities throughout the state of Missouri,” said Jay Kanzler, the Missouri Civil War Museum’s attorney, “where people have an interest in Civil War artifacts will go.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Krewson and the Missouri Civil War Museum, but received no comment in time for publication.

Follow Rob Shimshock on Twitter

Connect with Rob Shimshock on Facebook

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].