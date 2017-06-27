Toronto Star Claims Trump Has Said ‘337 False Things’ As President

The perrenially-liberal Toronto Star claims President Donald Trump has said “337 false things” since he became president and has documented every one on its website.

The Star is the same paper that claimed, just two weeks before the election that made Trump president: “It’s not close: Hillary Clinton the overwhelming favourite to win presidency.” The paper’s Washington bureau reporter Daniel Dale described the election as “dramatic” but one that Clinton was running away with, saying Trump’s chances of victory were “tiny.”

The Star has continued to snipe at Trump at every opportunity, and on Monday it posted a story claiming that the president has misrepresented the truth on 337 occasions and Dale, who made the outrageous wrong prediction last Oct. 24 about the election outcome, writes “we are keeping track,” claiming that Trump has made precisely 2.1 “false claims” per day.

Dale is careful not to suggest every false claim is a lie: “Why call them false claims, not lies? We can’t be sure that each and every one was intentional; in some cases, he may have been confused or ignorant. What we know, objectively, is that he was not telling the truth.”

But many of the false claims are in the the eye of the liberal beholder.

Case in point, an entry for May 25, 2017 claims Trump made a false claim by saying this about NATO’s member countries: “Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years.”

Dale says that’s not true. “In fact: NATO members don’t owe money to the alliance or to the U.S. Though many of them, as Trump noted, have fallen short of reaching the alliance’s guideline of spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence, this is not the same as a debt,” he counters.

