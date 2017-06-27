Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump credited Congress and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for getting the legislation into law. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump credited Congress and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for getting the legislation into law. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)   

Trump Asks When Will More CNN Employees Step Down For ‘Phony Stories’

8:15 AM 06/27/2017

President Donald Trump asked Tuesday when will more CNN employees resign following the departure of three employees after a botched Trump-Russia story.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign,” Trump tweeted. “What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!”

Trump followed this tweet up with a retweet of a graphic that spelled out “Fake News Network.”

The president has had a combative relationship with CNN. He has called them “very fake news,” and the “enemy of the American people.”

The resignations at CNN Monday came after the outlet retracted a story that said Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci was being investigated for possibly discussing lifting sanctions during a meeting with a Russian banker.

The story depended on the statements of one anonymous congressional official, and CNN said Friday that it did not meet the outlet’s editorial standards. Reporter Thomas Frank and editors Eric Lichtblau and Lex Haris resigned. (RELATED: CNN Reporter Complains About Being Blackballed After Spending Press Briefing Interrupting Spicer)

CNN will now impose strict restrictions on online articles about Russia, according to a BuzzFeed report.

