Trump Tells GOP Senators ‘We Aren’t Going To Like’ It If They Don’t Pass Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump told Republican senators Tuesday that if they don’t pass health care legislation “it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like,” following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to delay a vote on the Obamacare repeal bill.

McConnell had been pushing for a vote before the July 4 recess, according to a Senate aide, but not enough Republican senators were on board. President Trump invited all 52 Republican senators to the White House Tuesday to discuss health care.

“We have really no choice but to solve this situation. Obamacare is a total disaster,” Trump said. “We’re getting very close. But for the country, we have to have health care. And it can’t be Obamacare, which is melting down.”

He went on to say: “This will be great if we get it done. And if we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like. And that’s okay, and I understand that very well. But I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public — very, very important for the people of our country that we love.”