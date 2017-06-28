Atlantic Editor-In-Chief: Trump’s ‘War’ On The Media Could Lead To Violence Against Journos [VIDEO]

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, said Wednesday that he is concerned that President Trump’s “war” against the media will lead to violence against journalists.

Speaking at the Aspen Ideas conference, Goldberg said that a “large” attack on journalists is his biggest concern.

“The problem is, and this is what I worry about more than anything else, is that there are people in the country who don’t understand that this is a cynical reality TV game and are going to hear over and over again from the president that reporters, journalists are enemies of the state,” Goldberg told panel host Katie Couric.

“And someone, I mean God forbid, someone is going to do something violent against journalists in a large way, and then I know where the fault lies. And we’re heading in this direction, and it’s quite frightening.”

Couric had asked Goldberg about Trump’s tweets slamming “fake news” outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN. Goldberg noted that despite Trump’s rhetoric, mainstream and liberal news outlets have benefited from the battle with the White House. Newspapers like The Times have seen their subscription rates rise, and the liberal cable TV news channel MSNBC is currently posting its highest ratings in years.

