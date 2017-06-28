President Trump interrupted an Oval Office phone call with the Irish prime minister Tuesday to compliment a female reporter’s smile, and liberals promptly freaked out.

Trump was telling Irish PM Leo Varadkar that journalists were watching their phone call when he pointed to RTE reporter Caitriona Perry and asked where she was from.

“We have all of this beautiful Irish press,” Trump said. “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy organization, claimed that the incident constituted sexual harassment and reminded them of Trump’s comments about grabbing women “by the pussy.” The group urged White House Counsel Evan McGahn to “investigate” the incident.

“The women who work in the White House, whether on staff or as members of the press, should be able to do their jobs without the threat of harassment,” UltraViolet wrote in a letter to McGahn. “We also hope you agree with us that no one, and especially not the President, is above the law.”

Liberal Twitter users have also been latching onto the compliment as evidence that Trump is “creepy” and a serial harasser.

Trump Says Female Irish Reporter Has ‘Nice Smile’—In The Creepiest, Grossest, Most Inappropriate, Trump-like way. https://t.co/8DQJgkh32g — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 28, 2017

.@SymoneDSanders reacts to Pres. Trump telling a female reporter she has a nice smile: “It was just creepy” https://t.co/fj0EOcoz49 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) June 28, 2017

How many male reporters has Trump described as having a nice smile? THAT’s why it’s creepy. https://t.co/YKazZ03KlY — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 28, 2017

Perry herself referred to the moment as “bizarre.”

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Today’s Need to Know: Hang in there through the summer swoon — and Trump weirdly admires RTE journalist’s smile https://t.co/JowKk2PIzI pic.twitter.com/nT0pU6QX0i — ciara linnane (@LinnaneCiara) June 28, 2017

Watch the cringe moment Trump compliments female reporter’s smile during call with Irish PM https://t.co/Tg1aodpDxi — Rachel Middleton (@NewswithRachel) June 28, 2017

Previous RTE Washington Correspondents were @marklittlenews and Charlie Bird. Wonder whether Trump would have ‘liked’ their smile too. — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) June 28, 2017

Watch and cringe as Donald Trump tells a female reporter she has “a nice smile” https://t.co/7p3QxfrxVB pic.twitter.com/kFr8laNOQ3 — Newsweek INT. (@Newsweek_INT) June 28, 2017

American women apologize to journo after Trump compliments her smile..while on an int’l call!https://t.co/XIpvHfHnxa — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) June 28, 2017

Ew Ew Ewww Trump smarmily calls reporter @CaitrionaPerry over to his desk with, “Where are you from? Come here. Beautiful. Nice smile.” https://t.co/b0lFnRAzts — Still Too Female (@schemaly) June 28, 2017

EW!

‘I bet she treats you well’: Trump interrupts call with Irish PM to flirt with female reporter with ‘nice smile’ https://t.co/qs6RD65QxY pic.twitter.com/UkPquqDm0I — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 27, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter