Politics
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks up the West Wing colonnade to greet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi arrives for a visit at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque   

Libs Freak Out When Trump Tells A Female Reporter She Has A ‘Nice Smile’

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
2:39 PM 06/28/2017

President Trump interrupted an Oval Office phone call with the Irish prime minister Tuesday to compliment a female reporter’s smile, and liberals promptly freaked out.

Trump was telling Irish PM Leo Varadkar that journalists were watching their phone call when he pointed to RTE reporter Caitriona Perry and asked where she was from.

“We have all of this beautiful Irish press,” Trump said. “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy organization, claimed that the incident constituted sexual harassment and reminded them of Trump’s comments about grabbing women “by the pussy.” The group urged White House Counsel Evan McGahn to “investigate” the incident.

“The women who work in the White House, whether on staff or as members of the press, should be able to do their jobs without the threat of harassment,” UltraViolet wrote in a letter to McGahn. “We also hope you agree with us that no one, and especially not the President, is above the law.”

Liberal Twitter users have also been latching onto the compliment as evidence that Trump is “creepy” and a serial harasser.

Perry herself referred to the moment as “bizarre.”

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Feminism
  Show comments