“The West Wing” actor Martin Sheen wrote in a fundraising email for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) that he believes Washington should run like his old TV show.

Sheen played fictional President Josiah Bartlet on the NBC show and apparently believes acting like the president is comparable to actually being the president.

“My time playing the president on ‘The West Wing’ taught me what Washington should be like,” he wrote in the DCCC email, according to The Hill. “And right now, with the Republicans in control, it’s far from what we, as Americans, deserve.”

He also said he is “disgusted” by President Trump and “the Republican effort to gut health care and social programs for Americans in need.”

There appear to be photos of the full letter circulating on Twitter:

Email fundraiser by #martinsheen on behalf of #democrats and against #Trump i just got in my mail. He is asolutely right. pic.twitter.com/j4jNDqSOoK — Forward to Happiness (@poetsoulken) June 28, 2017

