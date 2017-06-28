Senate Requests Russia Probe Surveillance Docs From FBI

WASHINGTON — Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham asked for all proposed and final applications for surveillance warrants that the FBI reportedly sought from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) related to the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

According to a letter sent Tuesday from Senate Judiciary Chairman Grassley and Graham to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the submissions include any applications that were part of the FBI’s probe into alleged collusion between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russia.

Graham and Grassley note that there are reports that say a number of FISA applications that were approved for the investigation were based on a now-disputed political opposition research dossier by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele .

Additionally, Grassley and Graham requested all FISA court responses to the requested applications which the Court told the FBI or Justice Department that it would not grant the requested applications or suggested changes.

“If any such FISC responses were provided orally, rather than in writing, please provide copies of all FBI or Justice Department records memorializing or otherwise referencing the relevant FISC responses,” they write.

Finally, both Republican senators want copies of all FISC order related to their requested applications, “whether denying the applications and certifications, denying the orders, modifying the orders, granting the orders, or other types of orders.”

Grassley and Graham gave a deadline of July 11 to provide to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.

