Undercover Video Reveals CNN’s Van Jones Calling Russia Story A ‘Nothing Burger’

CNN commentator Van Jones called the Russia story a “nothing burger” in the second CNN-related undercover video released by Project Veritas this week.

“The Russia thing is just a big nothing burger,” Jones says on the video, apparently unaware he is being filmed. “There’s nothing there you can do.”

The comments caught on tape aren’t terribly inconsistent with what Jones has said in the past. While Jones has criticized Trump’s lukewarm responses to Russian election interference, he has also gone after the Democrats for using Russia as an excuse for their 2016 failure.

“Let’s be honest,” Jones said of the Clinton campaign earlier this June. “They took a billion dollars, a billion dollars, a billion dollars, and set it on fire, and called it a campaign!”

On Monday night, Project Veritas released a video of a medical producer at CNN saying that while he believes the Trump-Russia narrative is “bullshit,” CEO Jeff Zucker has instructed his employees to focus on Russia to help boost the network’s ratings.

“CNN stands by our medical producer John Bonifield,” CNN said in a statement about the first video. “Diversity of personal opinion is what makes CNN strong, we welcome it and embrace it.”

