Brian Karem, the reporter who lashed out at Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, complained on CNN that he is “tired of being bullied.”

At the press briefing Tuesday, Karem interrupted Sanders and accused her of using inflammatory rhetoric against the press. Sanders was responding to a question about fake news media, particularly CNN, which just forced three employees to resign over an incorrect Russia story.

On CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday, Karem explained that he shouted out at Sanders because he can’t stand the way she and other White House officials treat the press.

“I don’t like bullies. I’ve been tired of being bullied, I’ve been tired of being blamed,” he whined. “I’ve been called an ‘enemy of the people,’ I’ve been told that we’re all fake media.”

“At the end of the day, I’ve been browbeaten for six months and told I’m an enemy and, to be honest, I don’t think it’s accurate and it’s driving a wedge between us and the public,” he complained. “To be browbeaten every day and bullied isn’t right.”

