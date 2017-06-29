CNN Brings Back Hillary Clinton Ad Portraying Trump As A Sexual Predator [VIDEO]

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer went out of his way Thursday evening to air a Hillary Clinton campaign ad that compiled a series of quotes from and about Donald Trump to portray him as a sexual predator.

Blitzer tied the ad to a stream of insults President Trump directed at MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Thursday morning. Trump’s claim that he refused to hang out with Brzezinski shortly before New Years Eve because she “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” earned especially sharp criticism in the media and on Capitol Hill.

Blitzer returned to the topic of Trump’s tweets throughout the day, including while interviewing former Clinton campaign chair John Podesta about Trump’s rhetoric.

“He’s said all sorts of strange things tweeted all sorts of strange things as you well now there was that Access Hollywood video that came out right near the end. You guys put out an ad, a commercial going after him on all those statements,” Blitzer said to Podesta. “Let me play a bit of that.”

The ad played for the next 25 seconds.

WATCH:

“That clearly was not enough for you guys to win,” Blitzer noted, “What happened?”

“Well look we said that he was temperamentally unfit and unqualified to be president and he spends each and every day of his presidency proving that we were right,” Podesta asserted.