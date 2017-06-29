CNN host John Berman gave viewers a trigger warning before reading President Trump’s latest tweets attacking MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

News networks have been all over Trump since he tweeted about “psycho Mika” and “crazy Joe,” and claimed “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski was bleeding from a face lift the last time her saw her.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Berman decided that before reading the tweets, which aren’t exactly R-rated, he would warn his viewers of their content.

“Okay, we want to read you a statement just made by the President of the United States and we want to warn you of its context and content because it’s cruel and very unusual words from a President of the United States,” Berman said. “He’s commenting on media figures here…I’m just going to read it for you.”



