Hilarious New Parody Music Video Mocks Democrats On Health Care ‘People Will Die’ [VIDEO]

Parody songwriter Remy Munasifi of Reason magazine is known for hilarious send-ups of everything from college snowflakes and CNN, but his new song takes on Democrats in Congress on the issue of health care.
The song, “People Will Die,” makes a mockery of the mantra Democrats have been using against the Better Health Care Reconciliation Act.
People who can’t afford health care do not deserve to die.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 26, 2017
Let us be clear and this is not trying to be overly dramatic: Thousands of people will die if the Republican health care bill becomes law.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 23, 2017
Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party. https://t.co/jCStfOaBjy
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017
Watch: