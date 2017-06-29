Politics

Hilarious New Parody Music Video Mocks Democrats On Health Care ‘People Will Die’ [VIDEO]

Derek Hunter
Contributor
9:45 AM 06/29/2017

Parody songwriter Remy Munasifi of Reason magazine is known for hilarious send-ups of everything from college snowflakes and CNN, but his new song takes on Democrats in Congress on the issue of health care.

The song, “People Will Die,” makes a mockery of the mantra Democrats have been using against the Better Health Care Reconciliation Act.

Watch:

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Health care, Hillary Clinton, people will die, Reform, Remy
  Show comments