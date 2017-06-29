Hilarious New Parody Music Video Mocks Democrats On Health Care ‘People Will Die’ [VIDEO]

Parody songwriter Remy Munasifi of Reason magazine is known for hilarious send-ups of everything from college snowflakes and CNN, but his new song takes on Democrats in Congress on the issue of health care.

The song, “People Will Die,” makes a mockery of the mantra Democrats have been using against the Better Health Care Reconciliation Act.

People who can’t afford health care do not deserve to die. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 26, 2017

Let us be clear and this is not trying to be overly dramatic: Thousands of people will die if the Republican health care bill becomes law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 23, 2017

Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party. https://t.co/jCStfOaBjy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017

Watch:

