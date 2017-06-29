Make America Safe Again: Trump Names Second Round Of Federal Prosecutors

President Donald Trump announced his second wave of U.S. attorney nominees Thursday, naming nine individuals to prosecutorial vacancies around the country.

The president nominated candidates for posts in Montana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Idaho, Maine, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. The nominees include Kurt Alme, Donald Cochran, Russel Coleman, Bart Davis, Halsey Frank, J. Cody Hiland, D. Michael Hurst, William Lamar, and R. Trent Shores.

“These candidates share the President’s vision for ‘Making America Safe Again,'” the White House said in a short statement attending the announcement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of dozens of Obama-era U.S. attorneys in March. It has become standard practice during recent transitions for appointees of the previous administration to leave the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the early months of a new presidency. President Ronald Reagan replaced 89 U.S. attorneys during the early months of his presidency. President Bill Clinton dismissed 93 when he assumed office.

Career DOJ prosecutors have led their respective offices during the interim. The president has nominated approximately 20 candidates to the 93 U.S. attorney posts.

A U.S. attorney serves as the chief federal prosecutor in their respective jurisdiction.

