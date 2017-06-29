Rand Paul Refused To Take A Handicap While Golfing With Trump Because He Doesn’t ‘Take Any Welfare’

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Thursday his conservative principles prevented him from taking a handicap while golfing with President Donald Trump.

Paul recounted his experience golfing with Trump in an interview on Fox and Friends, during which he explained that he told the president he doesn’t “take any welfare” after Trump offered to give him one stroke per 9 holes.

Trump’s affinity for golf has received a great deal of media attention since he took office as many critics have argued he shouldn’t be spending so much time on the course. Trump has also been criticized for his inattention to golf etiquette, demonstrated in a recent video in which he drives his golf cart on the green at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

What the hell, Trump? You don’t drive the cart on the green, even if they are yours! https://t.co/gAWc7V3lUF pic.twitter.com/gBuruCzjIs — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) June 22, 2017

While Trump isn’t known for his adherence to etiquette he was able to best Paul “fair and square” when the two faced off.

