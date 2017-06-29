Ryan Says Trump’s Twitter Attack On Mika Brzezinski Was ‘Inappropriate’

House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Thursday, calling his comments “inappropriate.”

Trump blasted the MSNBC anchors earlier in the day, alleging that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a New Years Eve trip to Mar-a-Lago.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The Wisconsin Republican — who as a rule chooses not to comment on the president’s latest tweet — spoke out against Trump’s remarks.

“I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference.

Ryan is not the first GOP member of Congress to come out against the comments, as Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Kansas and Sen. John McCain of Arizona also said that the tweets were out of line.

“This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women,” Jenkins responded in a tweet.

McCain told NBC News that “it’s hard to understand, and not presidential.”

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].