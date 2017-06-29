Politics
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks during a mark up hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill September 23, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)   Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks during a mark up hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill September 23, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)   

Sen. Orrin Hatch Expertly Trolls PETA

Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:36 AM 06/29/2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch trolled PETA’s Twitter account after they asked the public to present their best arguments for eating bacon.

Hatch first responded with an American flag emoji before snapping a bunch of pictures of him eating and shopping for various bacon products.

One user got angry with Hatch for his photos and, in a now deleted tweet, said they hope he chokes on his delicious bacon.

“There are worse ways to go,” Hatch shot back.

Screenshot Sen. Hatch Twitter

PETA was sorely mistaken if they actually thought they could convince people on Twitter not to eat bacon.

