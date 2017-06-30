Leaked Audio Shows Trump Is Pretty Much The Same Guy At High Dollar Fundraisers

President Donald Trump held his first fundraiser for his 2020 re-election campaign Wednesday, and journalists were not allowed inside to cover the event.

Audio of his speech at the $35,000-a-plate function leaked Friday and just like in public Trump cracks jokes and talks about the “dishonest people” at CNN.

The audio, obtained by The Intercept, reveals Trump recounting stories about the campaign trail.

He joked about pronouncing Reince Priebus’ name and floating whether he should sue CNN.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “But as far as I’m concerned, I love it. If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

The president also touted his legislative accomplishments. Trump spoke about people not being able to get help from Veteran Affairs “for weeks,” and he said the recent legislation he signed reforming the VA will work to solve this.

“We take care of our great veterans,” Trump said. He also went on to promise to his high-dollar donors the same thing he tells the thousands of attendees at his rallies, “We’re going to build the wall.”

