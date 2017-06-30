Following Trump’s meeting with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, MSNBC host Ali Velshi mistakenly said that the U.S. has 100,000 troops in South Korea.

Velshi was explaining to viewers that Trump has a “tricky line” to talk with South Korea because, while the country is a major ally, Trump supporters may believe they pull too many manufacturing jobs from the United States.

“South Korea is a major ally, we have 100,000 troops there, it is a strategic ally, and we’re in a bit of a battle with them but we just signed a new weapons trade deal with them and a new gas deal with them,” he said.

Unfortunately, Velshi’s 100,000 troop count was way off the mark. According to Newsweek, the United States keeps 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, making Velshi off by 71,500. (VIDEO: MSNBC Host Makes Three Errors In One Sentence)

This isn’t the first time Velshi made a major mistake on air. Last Thursday, he made three errors in one sentence, and on Friday followed it up by referring to Sen. Cory Gardner as the “Democratic Senator from New Jersey.” (VIDEO: MSNBC Host Calls GOP Sen. Cory Gardner A Democrat From New Jersey)

