Producer For CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Kellyanne Conway ‘Looks Like She Got Hit With A Shovel’

A producer for CNN’s “New Day” with Chris Cuomo made disparaging remarks about White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s looks on undercover video released by Project Veritas on Friday.

The video shows producer Jimmy Carr calling Conway an “awful woman” who “looks like she got with a shovel.” The video’s release comes one day after CNN focused the day’s coverage on a pair of disparaging tweets President Trump made about MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Carr referred to the White House counselor as “that awful woman Kellyanne Conway. You know, the blonde.” When the Project Veritas videographer pretended not to know who she was and asked what Conway looked like, Carr replied, “She looks like she got hit with a shovel.” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Speaks Out After Congressman Said She Looked ‘Familiar’ On Her Knees)

“What’s that?” the man recording asked Carr, who repeated the disparaging remark a second time. “She looks like she got hit with a shovel.”

WATCH:

I wonder what all the people “outraged” (fauxoutraged) about a tweet feel about how this @CNN producer talks about @KellyannePolls??? pic.twitter.com/5xZJ2mYGXU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 30, 2017

Conway has often appeared on “New Day,” whose host, Chris Cuomo, is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I wonder what all the people ‘outraged’ (fauxoutraged) about a tweet feel about how this [CNN producer] talks about [Kellyanne Conway]???” the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., wondered in a tweet Friday morning. (RELATED: CNN’s Month-Long Nightmare)