Top Clinton Staffer Clinging Desperately To Russia Collusion Argument

Former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign manager Robby Mook dug up an old excuse for why Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election late Thursday on Twitter: the Russians.

Mook took advantage of the national debate of President Donald Trump’s handling of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in a Thursday tweetstorm, to bring up his old argument that officials with the president’s campaign colluded with Russian leadership.

“Good people in both parties agree: politics is a rough business, but it’s never ok to team up with foreign criminals to gain an advantage,” Mook wrote in his tweet, before adding an emoji of the American flag.

Mook made similar claims after the election.

“We have to take action now to root out Russian and other foreign influences before they become too deeply enmeshed in our political ecosystem,” Mook declared in a February op-ed published in The Guardian that the Russians

He repeated his accusations during a Feb. 20 interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“This is the key: No campaign manager, no candidate should ever sit at a table like this on a news program and say, ‘I don’t know. The Russians might have been the reason we lost the election,” he said.”It’s not important whether they were or not — what’s important is that it could have been the reason, and that should never happen again.”

Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was forced to acknowledge that there wasn’t enough proof that collusion had occurred between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government in a June interview.

“I’m not prepared to say that there’s proof you could take to a jury,” Schiff said about whether or not there was proof of collusion. Schiff’s committee interviewed several key players, including former FBI Director James Comey.

