Trump Appoints Republican To Fill Final Slot Of FCC

President Donald Trump officially appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) General Counsel Brendan Carr Thursday to become a commissioner of the agency.

Carr, who is filling the fifth seat as a Republican, is nominated both to serve the remainder of the term that expires June 30, 2018 and a five year term that begins July 1, 2018. Due to the time parameters of the appointment, the Trump administration had to formally conduct two nominations.

Trump selected former FCC Commissioner and Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to take over the other open seat again earlier in June. There are supposed to be five commissioners in the independent federal bureau (as well as a three to two balance based on political party), but two were left vacant for quite some time during the transition from former President Barack Obama’s tenure to Trump’s.

Carr joins FCC Chairman Ajit Pai as one of the five commissioners, after he served as a legal advisor for Pai for roughly three years. Pai promoted Carr to general counsel once Trump officially appointed him as chairman in January. (RELATED: FCC Chair: ‘Hysterical Prophecies’ Led Dems To Almost Break The Internet In Just Two Years)

“Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC’s General Counsel,” Pai said in an official statement. “In particular, Brendan’s expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission.”

Like Rosenworcel, Carr still has to be approved by the Senate. Due to the Republican majority, Congress will likely confirm the appointments at (or around) the same time to keep the party’s one vote majority in the agency. (RELATED: Trump Nomination Could Spell Disaster For Government’s Internet Takeover)

“I look forward to working with him in his new role and wish him all the best during the confirmation process,” Pai concluded.

