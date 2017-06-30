Trump Doubles Down, Blasts Morning Joe For Low Ratings And ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticism of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Friday, asserting “Morning Joe” is “fake news.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Trump’s tweet comes a day after the president lashed out at the MSNBC hosts, referring to Scarborough as “Psycho Joe,” and Brzezinski as “Crazy Mika.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski responded to the president’s Thursday tweets, saying the president was not “mentally equipped” to continue watching their show. The two, who are engaged, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post Friday, titled; “Donald Trump is not well.”

Scarborough also responded to Trump’s Friday tweet, asserting the president’s claim regarding the National Enquirer was a lie.

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

The National Enquirer responded to the feud between the president and the cable news hosts Friday morning.

“At the beginning of June’ we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute. At no time did we threaten either Joe or Mika or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. We have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and Joe and Mika about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions,” Dylan Howard, chief content officer and vice-president of American Media, Inc., said.

Scarborough also had a pointed question for the president; “Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”

