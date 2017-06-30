Trump: Republicans Should ‘Immediately’ Repeal Obamacare If Senate Bill Fails

President Trump said the Senate should immediately repeal Obamacare if their replacement plan fails.

“If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!” Trump tweeted early Friday.

The replacement plan the Senate is floundering. After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would postpone the vote on the bill that had been scheduled for Friday, the number of Republican senators publicly opposed to the measure multiplied. The Senate is continuing work on the bill, but the internal opposition makes its chances of passing look grim.

The House similarly struggled to muster enough support to pass the plan and the first vote failed, but House Majority Leader Paul Ryan did manage to get something passed the second go round. Optimistic Republicans say McConnell would just admit defeat and move on to tax reform if he didn’t think he could get the votes together for the postponed vote.

While it’s billed as a repeal and replacement of Obamacare, the House and Senate plans are more of a reform of the current system than a true “repeal” of Obama’s signature law. Some Republicans initially pushed for an immediate repeal of Obamacare from the beginning — so as to make good on campaign pledges — and a replacement plan later.

