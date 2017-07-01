One diehard Trumpian is standing by president Trump’s side in the midst of fallout from his tweets about MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — where the president referred to the latter as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” who was “bleeding from a face-lift.”

In a Fox News interview, Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called the President the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.”

“He’s taken down his opponents on Twitter many times. You can ask ‘Little Marco’ or ‘Lyin’ Ted’ or ‘Crooked Hillary.’ We all know the names or ‘Low Energy Jeb,’” he continued, referencing Trump’s branding of his former campaign opponents.

Lewandowski joins a group of defenders of the President that includes Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who said “the President fights fire with fire”) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Trump’s tweets erupted in mostly negative coverage from media outlets, pundits and celebrities.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

J.K. Rowling, John Legend, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler all lambasted the president over Twitter. The New York Daily News ran a cover of a bald eagle hanging its head with the caption “HUMILIATION.” Stephen Colbert dedicated a segment of The Late Show to commenting on Trump’s behavior. Bill Kristol called the President “a pig.” NBC executive Mark Kornblau tweeted that it was, “beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.”

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, “it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.” — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

However, despite not earning a place in Trump’s White House administration, Lewandowski is unwavering in his loyalty.

“When you oppose Donald Trump, beware of his hundred million social media followers,” he continued.

