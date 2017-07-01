“Politically, Generation Z is liberal-moderate with social issues, like support for marriage equality and civil rights, and moderate-conservative with fiscal and security issues.”
“While many are not connected to the two major parties and lean independent, Gen Z’s inclinations generally fit moderate Republicans.”
Currently a political science professor at Keystone College in suburban Scranton, PA., Brauer analyzed research from Wright State University on 1,200 Generation Z students at 15 colleges and universities across the country, along with exit polling from CNN and census data to support his findings. He goes on to explain that from 2012 until 2016, Democratic candidates lost 5 percent of the youth vote nationally, with greater drops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Wisconsin.
“It is much more likely the precipitous drops were due to the more conservative Generation Z being able, for the first time, to express their political inclinations, especially in the economically hard-hit swing states.”
“Generation Z voters were likely attracted to Trump because of his strong stances on national security and economic recovery — the main concerns of that generation,” said Brauer.
