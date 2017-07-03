House Administration Committee Takes Strides On Security Budgets For Lawmakers

The House Administration Committee set forth guidelines on how lawmakers can use their Members’ Representational Allowance, the budgets for congressional offices, for security purposes.

The move comes shortly after a gunman open-fired on Republican lawmakers in June while they were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, hitting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two Capitol police officers, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist.

Updated regulations will allocate an additional $25,000 for members of Congress to use while they are conducting official business at their offices or at public events.

“We hope this update to our regulations governing the MRA will enable you to better serve your district and help meet your security needs,” House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper and Ranking Member Robert Brady wrote to their colleagues in a memo, according to The Hill.

Lawmakers will need to seek approval from the House sergeant at arms before purchasing security equipment that costs more than $10,000 or if purchased from a vendor that isn’t pre-approved.

“While federal law enforcement continues to investigate this attack, our committee has been listening to Members and their concerns regarding the safety of their constituents, staffers, as well as themselves,” Harper said in a statement.

The sergeant at arms has requested the Federal Election Commission allow members to use their campaign funds for security purposes, The Hill reports. The FEC previously granted access to funds for security on a case-by-case basis.

