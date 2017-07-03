Republican Sens In Five States Face Blowback For Trying To Repeal Obamacare

Obamacare supporters and health care activists are planning major rallies in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Democrats and liberal groups remain in staunch opposition to repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care legislation, and are mobilizing against Republican senators in states that either chose to participate Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion program or are particularly vulnerable in the 2018 election cycle.

The groups include Planned Parenthood, Moveon.org, Save My Care, Center for American Progress and many others, Axios reported Sunday.

The expected rallies are trying to put pressure on key Republican senators who have expressed reticence, or downright opposition, to the Senate’s bill to repeal major portions of Obamacare. The targeted senators include: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Dean Heller of Nevada, Rob Portman of Ohio and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

In addition to rallies, activists have launched a website called “Resistance Near Me,” where individuals can identify their Republican House or Senate member in order map out the best area to stage, or participate in, a protest.

