U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf (not pictured) during his testimony before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron   U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf (not pictured) during his testimony before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron   

Sen. Warren’s Challenger Sends Her DNA Test

3:24 PM 07/03/2017

V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who is challenging Elizabeth Warren for her Massachusetts Senate seat, recently sent the Democrat a DNA kit to test her heritage.

Warren has been accused of fabricating her Native American heritage in order to gain career advantages through affirmative action. Donald Trump has capitalized on this accusation by referring to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

According to his tweet, Ayyadurai tried to send Warren a DNA kit to prove that she’s actually Native American but she refused his offer. Ayyadurai called her a “Fake Indian.”

“ONLY a REAL INDIAN can defeat THE FAKE INDIAN,” he wrote back on June 23.

