V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who is challenging Elizabeth Warren for her Massachusetts Senate seat, recently sent the Democrat a DNA kit to test her heritage.

Warren has been accused of fabricating her Native American heritage in order to gain career advantages through affirmative action. Donald Trump has capitalized on this accusation by referring to Warren as “Pocahontas.”

According to his tweet, Ayyadurai tried to send Warren a DNA kit to prove that she’s actually Native American but she refused his offer. Ayyadurai called her a “Fake Indian.”

I'm deeply saddened @SenWarren refused my thoughtful (gift-wrapped) Birthday Gift: the 23&me DNA Test Kit. Most unfortunate! #FakeIndian pic.twitter.com/BI7F20wDW8 — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) July 2, 2017

Thanks @foxandfriends for sharing our disappointment with America. It’s time we have leaders who tell the truth about who they REALLY are. https://t.co/xxpONSSWyQ — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) July 3, 2017

“ONLY a REAL INDIAN can defeat THE FAKE INDIAN,” he wrote back on June 23.

ONLY a REAL INDIAN can defeat THE FAKE INDIAN. Kindly donate $5, $25 or $100 at https://t.co/BKH4CvPRbS to support #SHIVA4SENATE. pic.twitter.com/BiW9ADgCcw — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) June 23, 2017

