Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTS184JZ   U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at an arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTS184JZ   

Trump Offers To Help Child Sentenced To Die In UK

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:24 AM 07/03/2017

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, the UK infant who has been sentenced to die by the courts.

 

Gard is critically ill due to a mitochondrial disease, and his parents wish to bring him to the United States for a trial therapy. However, European courts of human rights have declined the parents’ request to move their child because doctors don’t believe the experimental treatment will help Gard.

The hospitals now have the right to end life-sustaining treatment for Gard against the wishes of the parents.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican said the pope was following Gard’s case.

“For this he prays that their wish to accompany and treat their child until the end isn’t neglected,” the Vatican stated.

Follow Amber on Twitter

 

Tags: Charlie Gard, Donald Trump
  Show comments