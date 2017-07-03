Politics

Twitter Throws Christie Shade After He Uses Closed Beach

Twitter gave New Jersey Governor Chris Christie a massive burn after he was busted sunbathing on a beach he had just closed to the public.

A NJ government shutdown closed the state’s beaches over the holiday weekend, but that didn’t stop Christie and his family from using them anyway. Unfortunately for him, a photographer caught him in the act.

Twitter users rejoiced in the opportunity to kick Christie while he was down.

Christie’s approval rating sits at an abysmal 15 percent, and is likely to drop even further after this fiasco.

